City taking bold approach in tackling mental health issues

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers has started to take a bold, new step to talk about mental health issues.

They created a public art exhibit that is completely focused on mental health and issues involved with it. The exhibits features five foot by five foot by four foot Big Brain sculptures that are designed to be anatomically correct. Each brain features a different function of the brain along with fun facts.

The hope is that it will spark conversations and questions about the issue to help reduce mental health issues throughout the city.

The art display will be up all throughout the summer in the Nickel Plate District. To learn more about the initiative click, here.