Dangers of hot car illustrated by Indiana State Police, fire officials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Indiana State Police and the Wayne Township Fire Department sat inside of a hot police cruiser for almost an hour today — and they did it on purpose.

It’s all to raise awareness on the dangers of leaving small children and pets in the car during the hot summer months.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey, who at the event, said the weather team often speak on the dangers of being in a hot car during the summer. Today’s temperatures exceeded 90 in central Indiana. But on days when temperatures reach well above 90, it’s dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time without taking precautions, and it’s only amplified inside a parked vehicle.

Sgt. John Perrine of the state police and Capt. Michael Pruitt of Wayne Township Fire performed the experiment at the Wayne Township fire headquarters, 700 N. High School Road. Watch the video to see what happened in the police cruiser.