INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you ready for some four legged fun?

Susan Hobbs from Awesome Pawsibilities stopped by WISH-TV’s studios to talk about some furry friends from Waldo’s Muttley Crew.

Waldo’s Muttley Crew is a foster based animal shelter in central Indiana.

For more information, click here.

Click on the video for more from the interview and to see the furry friends!