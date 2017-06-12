Fred Jones brings a fitting business to the Hoosier state

Basketball and Indiana go together like peanut butter and jelly.

“Basketball was different here. Everybody plays, everybody loves the game of basketball,” said Fred Jones.

So why wouldn’t the Hoosier state become home to the latest and greatest in hoops training equipment? Say hello to the future.

“We wanted to bring something new to the training scene here. Our motto is test, track, compete,” said Jones.

Fred Jones certainly knows how to compete. The former Pacer and 2004 NBA dunk champion experienced a lot of success throughout his career. And now he wants those dreaming of the pros to develop at Shoot 360.

“I made it to the NBA on athletic ability. It can change your pro career or college career by years if you have the fundamentals behind you,” said Jones.

Jones just opened his gym on the northwest side of Indianapolis. One of four in the world, Shoot 360 has all the bells and whistles to occupy the attention of a kid.

“Once you’re in here, I don’t think it feels like you’re working. You know, you go to an empty gym that just has a rim and balls. It’s work. In here, they have fun. When they leave, they’re going to get a crazy workout,” said Jones.

And the current hopes for expansion?

“I want to build these all over the Midwest,” said Jones. “But Indiana had to be the first.”

Giving back to the state that has shown him so much love.