From slushies to floats: Adult versions of nostalgic drinks

Remember your favorite childhood drink? Was it a float? A slushy? If so, your adulthood just got a little sweeter! Erin Edds, Co-Founder of Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda, shows us some nostalgic adult versions that just might make you feel like a kid all over again!

Garden Party Float

1 scoop of Ice Cream

1 oz liqueur of choice

6 oz Garden Party

Top with whipped cream and berries

Violet Frose (frozen Rose)

4 Cans of Garden Party Violet

1 bottle of dry Rose (or Mallow Run Rhubarb Wine)

Pour ingredients together in a large metal bowl and freeze for at least 4 hours

Use an ice cream scoop to portion out the slushy into serving bowls

Makes 8 servings

Garden Party Summer Jigglers

2 cans of Garden Party Ruby

Pinch of salt

4 packages of gelatin

2 cups wine, divided

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 cup blueberries

½ cup of granulated sugar

Toss the fruit in granulated sugar and refrigerate. Heat wine until just about boiling. Add pinch of salt. Meanwhile, let the gelatin soak in 1 can of Garden Party for a few minutes. Stir wine into the Garden Party mixture until gelatin is dissolved. Add remaining Garden Party. Pour into 11 x 7 baking dish.

Refrigerate for 90 minutes and then gently add fruit to the top so it doesn’t completely sink. Refrigerate for an additional 4 hours.

Makes about 15 squares.

Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda is launching in select Central Indiana Kroger Stores the week of June 18.

Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda is launching in select Central Indiana Kroger Stores the week of June 18.

To learn more, visit: www.drinkgp.com