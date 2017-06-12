Greensburg 7-year-old honored for actions that helped save unborn sister

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Greensburg boy received a special honor Sunday from the city’s mayor at his 7th birthday party.

Bentley Sageser is credited with helping save his sister’s life before she was even born.

Back in November, he found his mom, Felicia unresponsive. She had a heart condition and was pregnant.

Bentley ran to get help. A neighbor called 911.

Paramedics rushed Felicia to the hospital. She did not make it, but her baby girl, Everlee did after an emergency c-section.

Everlee spent more than 70 days in the hospital, but is now doing well.

Many believe Bentley’s decision to get help for his mom saved his little sister’s life, so at his birthday party yesterday, the mayor showed up to present him with a certificate of bravery.

“This certificate is awarded to Bentley Sageser in recognition of his quick thinking and bravery efforts to save two lives on November 18th, 2016,” he said while giving the certificate to Bentley.

Bentley said it was one of his favorite birthday presents.

“I was very happy,” he said.

Two of the paramedics were also at the birthday party. It was the first time they were seeing baby Everlee since the day the responded to help her mom.

“It’s a good accomplishment for doing our job is doing in something in the community and giving back in the community. Not to mention the fact that didn’t know what was going to happen to this little girl. Unfortunately, we know what happened to mother but everybody participated, every body contributed wholly and here we are a few months later and see this little girl right here,” said Tony Ruggles.