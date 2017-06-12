Gunfire kills woman, wounds fiance at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors say a woman and her fiance had just returned to their apartment when shots rang out.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Southport Crossing apartments off Southport Road near Madison Avenue.

Erin Mills, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her fiance, 34-year-old Robert Cook, was also shot, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

Neighbors say the couple had just gotten home from the grocery store. As they were carrying in their bags, the suspect confronted them.

The sounds of gunshots alarmed the neighborhood. Daniel Hutton was watching TV and jumped to his feet.

“I came out the front door to see what was going on, to see if I could see anything else. They had the police tape line here, so I couldn’t cross it. But once I stepped out, I could see everything that was going on at this house,” he said.

What Hutton saw he wishes he could erase: his neighborhood blocked off with yellow crime tape, red and blue lights flashing in the night. It was a chaotic scene and then, for Hutton, it got worse.

“They were bringing some guy out on a stretcher, but then I realized that there was a car parked here in this spot right here. All I could really see is this person’s legs laying on the ground,” he described.

Officers found Mills shot outside of her apartment, while they found Cook inside the apartment.

Police call it a robbery gone wrong. Neighbors call it disturbing.

“How it happened so close to us, it’s just unbelievable. Just the fact that she was getting groceries out of her car, and she gets shot down,” said Rodney Dodson, who lives at Southport Crossing.

This isn’t the first incident at Southport Crossing. In early May, fishermen found the body of 31-year old Kobi Walden in a wooded area near his apartment. Walden also lived at Southport Crossing. Police have not made any arrest in that case.

“It’s creepy. It’s frightening. I feel like there’s a man on the loose that could be a psychopath that’s killing people. Got to stay on your toes and look out,” said Dodson.

Hutton added, “We’re actually all kind of concerned about it. It just hits really close to home.”

Police did not have many details on what the suspect or suspects look like. They have not made any arrests in either case.

If you have information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and there is a $1,000 reward.