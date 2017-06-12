Indiana man charged after accidentally shooting daughter

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed neglect and reckless homicide charges against the father of a 9-year-old northwestern Indiana girl shot to death when his firearm accidentally discharged.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that Eric Scott Hummel of Hobart also is charged with battery in the fatal shooting of Olivia Hummel.

Family members told police the father was showing a firearm to Olivia and her brothers Saturday afternoon when it discharged, striking the girl in the head, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports.

The father was being held at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.