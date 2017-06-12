Indy mayor, police roll out summer crime strategy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each year the Indianapolis mayor and police chief roll out a summer strategy, but they said this year is different with a focus on community councils within each district and engaging the youth.

“Indianapolis is in the midst of dramatic winds of change, for every headline that praises our evolving economy other headlines tell the tale of a city facing unprecedented levels of violence,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett said more needs to be done this summer and beyond to solve the systemic problems that are decades in the making.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. You know the summer is always a very active time. There’s a lot going on. People get hot, tempers flare,” Hogsett said.

Police Chief Bryan Roach said community councils have been formed in each of the six IMPD districts and meetings are beginning this month. The councils will serve as medium between the community and police in order to not only have successful investigations and enforcement, but impactful ones.

“There becomes a larger discussion about the narcotics and the drivers of that violence and education and poverty and all those things that I think we as a police department have tried to dabble in, but haven’t done very well and realized that we have to be a part of this, but this plan has to come from the community,” Roach said.

The kick off for teen engagement is this Saturday, June 17th at the Pan American Plaza.

There are also many camps and programs set up for youth though the Indy PAL Club.