Lafayette home invasion ends with exchange of gunfire, pursuit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Neighbors living in the 2100 block of Bridgewater Circle in Lafayette are still shaken up after a home invasion turned into an exchange of gunfire between a homeowner and three intruders. It ended with a pursuit between the homeowners and the suspects.

“He had a gun on him and of course the dudes start shooting at him, so he shot back,” said Shatarra Triplett.

Lafayette police said the intruders walked into a home in the neighborhood Sunday around 2 p.m. The homeowner then chased the invaders out with a gun.

“That doesn’t happen out here that much. Or well, it never did but it seems like it’s going to now,” said Edwin Grady.

The intruders then hopped into their car, and the homeowner jumped into his and a rolling pursuit broke out.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” said Lt. Brian Gossard. “We did locate some evidence at the scene to indicate that rounds were discharged. We’re just lucky no one was hurt or killed in this incident.”

The chase headed towards Shadeland, then looped back towards Lafayette.

“The victim vehicle broke down around Shadeland then the suspect vehicle was later located on Veteran’s Memorial, also disabled. It had blown a tire,” said Gossard.

The three men then ran away from police after their car broke down. Gossard said the invaders’ car was stolen from Chicago.

“Suspects did get away for now,” said Gossard. “But we’re still doing some follow up.”

Now nearby neighbors said they feel more on edge since the incident.

“Because I never lock my doors and now that I know that people are breaking into houses. I have a lot of valuable things at my house,” said Triplett.

“My grandson was here today and he wanted to go out and play, and I told him that he had to stay in the house because you just don’t know anymore,” said Grady.

Police said the public should be on the lookout and ask that you report any suspicious behavior.

If you have any information, call Lafayette Police Department at 765-705-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.