INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 1,700 people suffered a power outage in their residences early Monday morning.

The outage began around 3:45 a.m. Monday, affecting mostly customers on the city’s near north side.

Traffic lights were also completely dark on 16th Street from Illinois to Pennsylvania streets.

IPL’s site estimated the outage to run through 5:45 a.m.

The outage was down to only 142 customers affected by 4:40 a.m.

There has yet to be an explanation on the reason for the outages.