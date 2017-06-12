1 dead following motorcycle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a fatal crash left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. when authorities responded to a crash on US 51 near State Road 1 between a 2003 Honda motorcycle and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

Early investigations determined the motorcyclist, 53-year-old Robert Tillson Jr., was travelling westbound when he crossed the centerline and collided with the Silverado.

Tillson was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was unharmed in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.