Senator Donnelly tours VA Roudebush Medical Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senator Joe Donnelly addressed several issues as he toured the Indianapolis VA Roudebush Medical Center Monday.

Among the issues were veteran suicide, accountability with employees and concerns over missing inventory first exposed by an I-Team 8 investigation.

During his tour, Donnelly spoke to patients receiving treatment at the hospital. During his tour, Donnelly spoke to patients receiving treatment at the hospital.

I-Team 8 first exposed in May how the hospital had lost more than a $1 million worth of medical equipment in the past three years. Sen. Donnelly said he’s had recent conversations with VA leadership about that missing equipment. Today, the VA Director admitted there were problems.

Donnelly also said he’s been given assurances from the hospital leadership that the system will be improved.

The director did not specifics but said he thinks the problems were system based and not the result of human error.