Taco Bell to offer free tacos Tuesday

(WISH) — You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s “Steal A Taco” promotion with the NBA following the Golden State Warriors’ road win in game three of the NBA Finals where customers will get free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The promotion is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Three Indianapolis and two Fishers locations are offering the promotion:

6327 East 82nd Street

1439 East 86th Street

7680 East 96th Street

6165 North Keystone Avenue

11425 Allisonville Road

