Being a new father can be hard. It’s scary, challenging, and let’s face it… there isn’t a single rule book to tell dads HOW to do it and do it right.

Today on Indy Style, Tracy chats with Jack’s Donuts CEO Lee Marcum, a father of three boys, Firefighter Tim, a father of 5 girls, and new dad and radio host Derek Schultz, about fatherhood: what they’ve learned from their own fathers and any new advice they’ve picked up along the way.