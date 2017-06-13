11-year-old killed in ATV crash

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Indiana Conservation Officers told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WEHT, that the boy was driving in a field off County Road 350 South in Gibson County.

According to conservation officers, the vehicle flipped over and the boy was ejected, with the ATV landing on top of him. He later died at Gibson General Hospital in Princeton.

Authorities said the boy was not wearing a helmet and did not appear to have a restraint device.