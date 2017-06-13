61-year-old woman battered during east side home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are trying to locate a man and woman who they say broke into a home, robbed the homeowners at gunpoint, beating one, and then ran off.

It happened just after 8:30 Sunday night on Shibler Driver near 30th Street and Franklin Road on the city’s east side.

Neither of the two victims were seriously injured. But, police say that somebody involved was shot. They didn’t specify if that person was a suspect or a bystander. That person apparently showed up at Community East Hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. Neighbors are calling it unfortunate but not surprising.

Tuesday afternoon the neighborhood was quiet. A gloomy day kept most inside. It was a stark contrast from just two nights ago.

“I heard a big loud bang, boom. I wasn’t sure what it was,” said Teresa Richmond who lives a few houses down.

Thinking it might be fireworks, Richmond made her way to the door, “Opened up to see. I was expecting to see something down the street at one of those houses, but I didn’t see anything. So, I just shut my door and made sure that it was locked.”

Not long after, Richmond heard emergency vehicles. Neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. Authorities say a man and woman forced their way into a home, robbed two adults at gunpoint; one a 61-year old woman who was battered during the home invasion. The suspects ran off before police could arrive.

For Richmond, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Just a few years ago she was also targeted.

“They broke into our house and ransacked our house. It’s scary that it could happen again to us,” she said.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.