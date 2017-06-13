A workout for the whole body, mind, and spirit

Whew! That was a tough one. Today on Indy Style, learn more about a workout that invigorates your mind, body and spirit. Tammy Weisweaver, Owner of B Present Studio, says her team is made up of wellness experts who know and understand what a woman’s body needs for complete and total wellness. And, what a workout it is!

Here’s more:

Opening date is July 9

Whether you’re looking to lose weight, improve your diet, or just be more active, B Present Studio has a solution tailored for you. Get ready for results! B Present Studio started in Tammy’s home (her basement to be exact) and now has expanded to serve hundreds of clients (aka barre beauties) at the Granger location – and soon to be thousands clients in the upcoming Fishers location.

B Present Studio is not about fad workouts, diets, or trends. We want to uplift and inspire each other. Our motto is “She believed she could, so she did.”

To learn more, visit:

Website = https://bpresentstudio.com/

Facebook = @bpresentstudiofishers

Instagram = @bpresentstudiofishers