(WISH) — The average price of gas has fallen below its level from a year ago for the first time in 200 days.

Gasoline averaged $2.35 a gallon across the country, which is down from about $2.37 on the same day in 2016 according to gasbuddy.com.

The American Automobile Association says local price in central Indiana is now an average of $2.15 a gallon.

The decline comes as crude oil prices head to their third weekly loss.

