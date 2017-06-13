Court filings: 26 Marsh stores to be sold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court filings indicate that a Kroger subsidiary may be in line to purchase nearly a dozen Marsh stores.
Filings out of bankruptcy court in Delaware show Topvalco, Inc. as the successful bidder on 11 Marsh stores. Kroger is the parent company of Topvalco, Inc. and is listed as a Cincinnati-based company. Generative Growth II, LLC would take over an additional 15
The eleven that would be taken over by Topvalco, Inc. are:
- 1825 Kinser Pike in Bloomington
- 843 East Main Street in Brownsburg
- 10679 North Michigan Road in Zionsville
- 5 Boone Village in Zionsville
- 2904 South State Road 135 in Greenwood
- 123 South Kingston Drive in Bloomington
- 1500 West McGalliard in Muncie
- 1435 West 86th Street in Indianapolis
- 715 South Tillotson in Muncie
- 227 West Michigan Street in Indianapolis
- 12520 East 116th Street in Fishers
Also listed as a successful bidder in the filings is Generative Growth II, LLC. The stores that would be taken over by that company are:
- 5802 West U.S. 52 in New Palestine
- 1013 Forest Avenue in Marion
- 11625 Fox Road in Indianapolis
- 3075 East 25th Street in Columbus
- 621 North University Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio
- 982 North Market in Troy, Ohio
- 1711 North Walnut in Hartford City
- 223 Aukerman in Eaton, Ohio
- 1515 South State Road 37 in Elwood
- 899 East Jefferson in Tipton
- 3015 West U.S. 36 in Pendleton
- 320 North New Jersey Street in Indianapolis
- 501 National Road West in Richmond
- 736 West Main Street in Greensburg
Topvalco, Inc. would pay $16,000,000 for the 11 stores.
An official announcement has not yet been made by Marsh.