Court filings: 26 Marsh stores to be sold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court filings indicate that a Kroger subsidiary may be in line to purchase nearly a dozen Marsh stores.

Filings out of bankruptcy court in Delaware show Topvalco, Inc. as the successful bidder on 11 Marsh stores. Kroger is the parent company of Topvalco, Inc. and is listed as a Cincinnati-based company. Generative Growth II, LLC would take over an additional 15

The eleven that would be taken over by Topvalco, Inc. are:

1825 Kinser Pike in Bloomington

843 East Main Street in Brownsburg

10679 North Michigan Road in Zionsville

5 Boone Village in Zionsville

2904 South State Road 135 in Greenwood

123 South Kingston Drive in Bloomington

1500 West McGalliard in Muncie

1435 West 86th Street in Indianapolis

715 South Tillotson in Muncie

227 West Michigan Street in Indianapolis

12520 East 116th Street in Fishers

Also listed as a successful bidder in the filings is Generative Growth II, LLC. The stores that would be taken over by that company are:

5802 West U.S. 52 in New Palestine

1013 Forest Avenue in Marion

11625 Fox Road in Indianapolis

3075 East 25th Street in Columbus

621 North University Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio

982 North Market in Troy, Ohio

1711 North Walnut in Hartford City

223 Aukerman in Eaton, Ohio

1515 South State Road 37 in Elwood

899 East Jefferson in Tipton

3015 West U.S. 36 in Pendleton

320 North New Jersey Street in Indianapolis

501 National Road West in Richmond

736 West Main Street in Greensburg

Topvalco, Inc. would pay $16,000,000 for the 11 stores.

An official announcement has not yet been made by Marsh.