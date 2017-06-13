‘COVFEFE Act’ introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A Congressman from Illinois introduced Monday a proposed law to make tweets subject to the Presidential Records Act.

The bill would explicitly put into law guidance from the National Archives that states social media is a documentary material.

“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets,” said Rep. Mike Quigley. “President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post.”

The act is titled the ‘Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act,’ or COVFEFE.

The term references a now-famous typo made by President Trump in a May tweet.