Crews recover body in Wabash River after possible drowning

WTWO Staff Reports Published:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — Crews have recovered a man’s body from the Wabash River after witnesses reported seeing a male struggling to swim Monday afternoon.

DNR Officials have confirmed the victim to be a 22-year-old man from Indianapolis. The victim reportedly had contact with police and was checked into a hospital before being found in the river.

Conservation Officers also reported that sonar data could lead to a second victim, but no second victim was found and it was deemed that the search was for “precautionary reasons.”

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Tuesday.

