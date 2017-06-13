Dash cam records Wayne Township fire engine in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire Department is on the lookout for a vehicle that hit one of its engines on an emergency run and then fled the crash scene.

A dash cam in the fire engine caught the impact.

The fire department reported the hit-and-run occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while its engine was traveling south on 21st Street on High School Road. A northbound Dodge Durango truck lost control as it came out of a curve and struck front, left side of the fire engine. The Durango then struck a second vehicle before continuing to drive away.

The driver was wearing a high-visibility reflective vest, and the Durango had a window-mount flag, said a news release from Capt. Michael D. Pruitt, the department’s public information contact. The truck would have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asking to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana AT 317-262-TIPS or the fire department at 317-246-6217.