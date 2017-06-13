Explosion, fire rips through auto repair shop in northeast Indiana

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Fire crews have responded to reports of a fire and explosion at an auto repair business in Woodburn. Multiple fire departments have been dispatched to the scene.

The explosion and fire were reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. at Klopfenstein Repair, located at 19718 Notestine Road. A person who lives near the scene told WISH-TV’s sister station WANE she felt the explosion and it was very loud. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the location from miles away.

There are no reports of injuries. WANE has a crew on the way and this story will be updated.