Frankfort 11-month-old stable after found in water in ditch

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-month-old boy was in stable condition Tuesday night after nearly drowning in a ditch with 2 feet of water, Indiana conservation officers said.

The incident occurred before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday northwest of Frankfort in the 1100 block of North State Road 39.

The child’s guardian told officers she had left the boy’s sight for approximately five minutes while she was occupied in the house. The child got out the front door and, for some unknown reason, ventured into the back yard and fell into Blinn Ditch. When the guardian went looking for the child, she located him facedown in the water.

The first authorities to arrive found the boy out of the water and becoming responsive. The infant was taken to IU Health Frankfort Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis. The child was listed in stable condition, conservation officers said.

There are no criminal charges pending at this time, the conversation officers said.