Ft. Wayne mother that killed her kids now charged with murder of neighbor

Related Coverage Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty to murdering her children in 2016 Amber Alert case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a murder charge against Amber Pasztor Tuesday morning, less than two weeks after she pleaded guilty to killing her two children in Elkhart County.

Pasztor admitted to killing her 7-year-old daughter Liliana Hernandez and her 6-year-old son Rene Pasztor in the back seat of a car after she abducted them from their grandparents home back in September of 2016. During a jailhouse interview with WISH-TV’s sister station WANE, Pasztor also admitted to killing Frank Macomber, who was a neighbor, but Richards did not file charges related to his killing until Tuesday. Besides the murder charge, Pasztor also faces a charge of using a firearm to commit an offense.

News of the filing of the charges were delivered to the media via email just after noon.

As part of her plea deal in Elkhart County, Pasztor admitted to being mentally ill. She faces 130 years at her sentencing June 29.

During her interview with WANE, Pasztor admitted to fatally shooting her neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber, in a ditch off Wallen Road in Fort Wayne.

Pasztor said she made the plan days beforehand, when she arranged to go camping with him and have sex. Pasztor said she shot Macomber with his own gun once and then took his car. She said she dumped the gun in a river in Michigan.