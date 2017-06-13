Group plans wants to keep rails, add trails in Fishers, Noblesville

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A group called the Hoosier Heritage Railroad says they’ve come up with a plan to save the historic Nickel Plate Road rail line.

But the mayors of Fishers and Noblesville still plan to turn the tracks into a recreational trail.

The group’s plan calls for rails and trails.

The rail line dates back to the mid-19th century. People might remember it as a ride to the Indiana State Fair.

Hoosier Heritage Railroad plans to redevelop and eventually extend the rail from Kokomo to Indianapolis. They’d also like to add recreational trails beside the tracks. Bids are going to the Nickel Plate’s owner, the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority.

Watch the video for more details.