IMPD announces youth football, cheerleading camps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Community Engagement Office released sign-up information for its 2017 Indy PAL youth football program and cheerleading camp.

Sign-ups for both camps start on June 17. Registration lasts from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional sign-up dates will run the week of June 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Registration takes place at the JTV Hill Center.

Children between the ages of 7-12 are invited to sign up for Indy PAL youth football. There is a $40 fee.

The IMPD cheerleading camp is free for girls between the ages of 5-12. The cheerleading camp starts July 5 and runs through July 7. Camp starts at 6 p.m.

For questions or additional information contact the IMPD Community Engagement Office at 317-327-3187.