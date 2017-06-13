Indiana State Police officer charged with insurance fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police officer has been charged by Marion County prosecutors with insurance fraud, authorities said Tuesday.

Lucas P. Zeien, 37, Evansville, failed to change his marital status following a divorce in April 2008 and did not update authorized dependents for health insurance benefits, said a news release from the state police. As a result, Zeien’s former wife and two children from a previous marriage continued to use health insurance under a plan that covers state police personnel.

The insurance fraud charge is punishable by six month to 2-1/2 years in prison.

Zeien was appointed as a state police officer on July 8, 2007, and assigned patrol duties at the Evansville post until he was later assigned to serve in investigations in August 2015. Zeien was placed on administrative duties in February as a result of the investigation that led to the insurance fraud charge, the release said. His status was changed to administrative leave without pay when the charge was filed. Zeien also will be the subject of a state police internal investigation.

Zeien had no previous allegations of misconduct in his file, state police said.