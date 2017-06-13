Indy couple transforms industrial site into home and showcase for art collection

Time to get artsy at a unique historic home and courtyard garden! Today on Indy Style, we chat with Kathy Pataluch, VP of Development of ArtMix, to learn more about ArtMix and the incredible work that’s done through the creation of art. Also, find out how you can see an entire collection of Indiana art, made from repurposed materials from humble and grand abandoned buildings from around the country.

Thursday, June 22, 6-8 p.m.

Hosts Joe and Julie Whitsett

1520 N Alabama Street

ArtMix is the leading organization in central Indiana providing access to the arts for people with disabilities. ArtMix is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, with a lot of special activities including the popular Art & Home Tours. (ArtMix was formerly known as VSA Indiana.)

ArtMix is art redefining disability. Our mission is to transform the lives of people with disabilities through the creation of art. ArtMix programs create opportunities for learning, self-expression, socialization, and building self-esteem. Through its programs, ArtMix increases community understanding and acceptance of people of all abilities. ArtMix has been a statewide leader in arts and disability service since 1982. ArtMix is a member of the VSA Affiliate Network, a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

To learn more, visit http://artmixindiana.org/events/tours.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArtMixIndiana/

Instagram: ArtMixIndy