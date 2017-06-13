Lightning strike likely cause of Carmel home fire

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Lightning is the likely cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Carmel.

The fire began was reported about 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of Oak Tree Way, northeast of the roundabout at 116th Street and Shelborne Road, according to Firefighter Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department’s public information officer.

He said the fire apparently began in an attached garage and spread to the house’s attic, and occupants escaped the house safely. The garage is a complete loss, Griffin said, but the residential part of the home was saved.

A firefighter was treated for minor dehydration, but no other injuries were reported, he said.

Hamilton County online property tax records show the house is owned by Morris A. and Judith Silverman.

Video taken by CPD as first truck arrived this afternoon. Units marking back in service, with 116th to reopen in both directions soon. pic.twitter.com/APZ6wPSVan — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) June 13, 2017