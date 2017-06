INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials responded to a possible chemical spill at a plant on the city’s southwest side early Tuesday.

It happened in the 3500 block of West Minnesota Street around 4:20 a.m. at the Vertellus plant.

The Wayne Township Fire Department later reported it was a Dimethylpiperdine spill inside the plant.that was contained.

There is currently a Dimethylpiperdine spill inside the plant. The spill does not extend beyond the Area of origin inside the plant. pic.twitter.com/yWnOV0cGZO — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2017

No injuries were reported in the spill.