Scotty’s Brewhouse offers deal for NUVO’s Indy Burger Week

More burgers!! That’s what’s on the menu all week to celebrate Indy Burger Week. This time, we turn to Scotty’s Brewhouse and their popular “Lucy Burger,” along with Scotty’s Nashville Hot Sauce. Here’s a taste with Jessie Davis, Account Executive, NUVO, and Luke Duncan, Food and Beverage Manager, Scotty’s Brewhouse.

Scotty’s – Burger week, New late-night menu, Thr3e Wise Men Beer available at all locations for $4 a pint Monday – Thursday all summer. Gift Card Sale through Father’s Day.

NUVO’s Indy Burger Week happening June 12-17. 43 Locations participating in Indy Burger Week and offering a $5 burger. A total of 68 different specialty burgers to try. Try them all before Sunday when Indy Burger Week 2017 ends! Keep an eye out for upcoming Summer food weeks, Indy Taco Week (July 17-23), Indy Pizza Week (August 14-20) and Indy Tenderloin Week (September 11-17).

For Scotty’s Brewhouse:

Scottysbrewhouse.com, follow on Twitter @brewhouse or Instagram @scottysbrewhouse

For Indy Burger Week:

Website – http://indyburgerweek.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/

Facebook event – http://bit.ly/2pDHkLC

#IndyBurgerWeek hashtag