TeenWorks summer job program kicks off summer session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is the kickoff off the “TeenWorks” summer jobs program. Hundreds of teens came to Shortridge High School to start the summer off and hear from former Indianapolis Colt Gary Brackett.

More than 1300 teens applied to be a part of the program in Indianapolis but only 400 were selected. The goal is to get kids real life job experience and pay them for their time, keeping them off the streets during the summer.

Both Indianapolis and Muncie teens were selected for six weeks of college readiness and job training for this summer. Through the program teens build professional resumes; gain job skills for the future; participate in volunteer projects to give back to the community. All of this goes towards building skills in areas like technology, logistics, health science, finances and leadership.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says he wants 2,000 teens hired.

More than 45 different jobs sites will help teens become qualified for entry level jobs and to prepare them to advance in an industry with businesses like the Stacked Pickle Restaurants, Indy Parks, The Cultural Trail, local colleges and universities all participating.