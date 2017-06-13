The Dream Team hosts Touch-A-Truck on Saturday

Get an up-close look at emergency, construction and military vehicles at this year’s “Touch-A-Truck” event benefiting Riley Children’s Foundation. Kristin Schlesinger and Dustin Branum of The Dream Team, share more:

-The event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 12pm-4pm in the parking lot of the Circle City Industrial Complex.

– Some vehicles are only with us for a portion of the event, due to them being on-duty. (All vehicles will be present during the 1pm-2pm block)

– You can donate ahead of time at https://www.facebook.com/events/1125687494203674 to expedite your admission process. ($2 donation per person minimum for entry)

– If you’d rather pay at the gate, please bring cash! We have credit/debit card capabilities, but it is a lengthy process.

Admission is $2 per person, all funds will be donated to Riley Children’s Foundation. To skip the admission line, go to the donation page via the link in the “tickets” tab above. Print out proof of donation matching or exceeding the size of your group, and skip the line.

Also, should you not be able to attend the event but still want to contribute to this worthwhile cause, the “tickets” tab above will take you to a page where you can make an independent donation to our Riley Children’s Foundation fund!

“The Dream Team would like to take a moment to sincerely thank every one of the collaborators, donors, advisors, and volunteers that helped to make this dream a reality. Riley Children’s Foundation and Riley Children’s Hospital has touched the lives of every person on our team in some way, so we are overjoyed to partner with amazing people within our community to give back to them!” -Dustin Branum, Director of Marketing, The Dream Team