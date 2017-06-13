UPS plans expansion with hub in Plainfield; 550+ jobs expected

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — UPS has announced an expansion in central Indiana that will create a $260 million hub in Plainfield.

The facility is expected to create 578 jobs, described by the company as high-wage positions. The company said the jobs are expected to pay 45 percent more than Indiana’s average wage.

The hub will be constructed on Bradford Road in Plainfield and will be 893,000-square-feet. Construction is underway and operations are set to begin later in 2017.

“This major investment by UPS is more evidence that Indiana is a global logistics powerhouse,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a release. “Our state’s top-ranked infrastructure network has been key to growing our economy—especially in the manufacturing and logistics sector. That’s why state lawmakers doubled-down on roads and bridges this year, advancing a 20-year, data-driven infrastructure plan. As companies like UPS connect Hoosier businesses to customers around the globe, we’ll do our part to strengthen Indiana’s status as the crossroads of America—and of the world.”

If you are interested in applying for a job at the facility, click here.