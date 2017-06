INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers are urged to avoid the area of a water main break on the city’s northeast side.

The break occurred around 8 a.m., causing a portion of East 71st Street between Graham Road and Binford Boulevard to be closed in both directions.

The break interrupted water service for a dozen businesses in the area.

Repairs are expected to last several hours.

The reason for the main break is yet to be known.