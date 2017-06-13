We Try It: Gifts for Dad

Get dad something different this Father’s Day that he’s sure to get great use out of! Check out this week’s “We Try It” products:

For the Outdoors Dad – CapHat



It’s refreshing and good for the soul to be outdoors but as temperatures keep rising, outdoor enthusiasts need to protect their head and neck from the hot rays and potential skin cancer. Developed and designed in Australia, the UV infused CapHat is a simple protector that fits right over any cycling helmet or baseball cap. It’s adjustable for full coverage around the back of the head or the sides of the face. It can even be dipped in water for the ultimate cooling effect! https://caphat.com.au/

For the Traveler Dad – NapAnywhere Travel Pillow



The ultimate travel companion helping Dad to arrive at his destination refreshed and without an ache in his neck! NapAnywhere is a portable, head-support pillow developed specifically by a physician for frequent travelers. It packs flat, perfect for tucking in Dad’s carry-on bag. http://napanywhere.net/

For the GrillMaster Dad – Butter Once



Fresh corn on the cob is always a staple at any summer backyard barbecue! But getting butter onto your perfectly grilled corn cob without butter sliding off is nearly impossible! Not anymore! The Butter Once butter gadget is perfectly engineered with a curved knife to hold butter without losing it in a puddle on your plate. The knife grabs just the right about of butter each time and stays on until the entire cob is bathed in butter. Affordably priced at $7.99, this is a must have kitchen essential for every cook and grillmaster. https://www.butteronce.com/product

Front pocket wallet



The Rogue Front Pocket Wallet – Classic Made in Maine Edition is slim, lightweight and fits perfectly in your front pocket. RFID-blocking WalletGuard is stitched directly into the lining of the leather wallet, protecting your credit cards from unauthorized access and protecting you from identity theft. www.rogue-industries.com