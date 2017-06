Wetting a line is something so many of us love to do, but if you’re fishing in the White River this summer, there are a few things you need to know. Here to explain is Kevin Hardie, Executive Director, Friends of the White River, and Kelly Brown, Metric Manager and Collective Impact Coordinator, Reconnecting to Our Waterways (ROW).

Father’s Day Fishing

June 18

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. / West Bank of White River

To learn more, visit www.friendsofwhiteriver.org.