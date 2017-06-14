58-year-old motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash near Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A 58-year-old motorcyclist died in a northern Indiana crash Tuesday.

Alton Stump died in the crash that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of North State Road 15 in Kosciusko County, about a mile north of Warsaw, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The release did not indicate where Stump was from.

“Senior Trooper (Ryan) McNamara was traveling south on State Road 15 following two vehicles that were slowing for traffic in a construction zone,” the release said. “McNamara witnessed a 2015 Chevrolet Impala attempt to turn into a driveway and enter the path of a 2014 Zero motorcycle that was traveling north on State Road 15. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Impala ejecting the driver.”

The driver of the Impala was not injured in the crash.

A standard blood draw was given to both vehicles’ operators as part of the investigation, but initial indications are that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, state police said.