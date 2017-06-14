American-made company honoring Marine veteran

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine veteran from Indianapolis has found himself on the labels of bourbon bottles across the country.

Patrick Shannon served in the Marine Corps for 20 years and is now called an American-Made Hero.

“It’s about making your impression, your imprint on the small amount of time that we have here,” said Patrick Shannon.

It is all part of Evan Williams American-Made Heroes edition. For the last few years the company has recognized selected military veterans who have continued their legacy of service even after their time in the military. Shannon was nominated by a friend he met last year during a charity event.

“It’s kind of surreal. It’s not anything I sought out to do,” he said.

He is a two time Purple Heart recipient and Bronze Star recipient. He was awarded those honors for his acts of heroism to injured comrades during his time in Iraq.

After he was medically discharged he got involved with the Wounded Warriors project. Eventually Shannon started his own non-profit called Helping Hands for Freedom.

The organization supports military families of the fallen, injured, and deployed.

“Being able to help others allows me to heal as far as having a purpose, having a mission, having something you can make a difference in,” Shannon added.

He is one of six veterans recognized for the 2017 edition. Evan Williams also donated $10,000 to a military charity of the recipient’s choice. Shannon said he donated to Helping Hands for Freedom and that the money will allow them to help more military families in need.

The limited edition bottles hit the shelves in May and will be available throughout July while supplies last.