Bankruptcy court OKs sale of 26 Marsh groceries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a plan to sell 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ grocery store locations.

Marsh made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Two different companies are involved in the transactions. One is part of the Kroger corporation, and the other is associated with Fresh Encounter grocery stores.

The deal does not cover 18 other Marsh locations still open.

Marsh filed for bankruptcy last month, saying if it could not find a buyer, it may be forced to close stores. CVS Pharmacy was trying to stop the deals, saying they could violate a deal they made earlier this year to purchase Marsh’s pharmacy operations.

The eleven that would be taken over by Topvalco Inc. are:

1825 Kinser Pike in Bloomington.

843 East Main Street in Brownsburg.

10679 North Michigan Road in Zionsville.

5 Boone Village in Zionsville.

2904 South State Road 135 in Greenwood.

123 South Kingston Drive in Bloomington.

1500 West McGalliard in Muncie.

1435 West 86th Street in Indianapolis.

715 South Tillotson in Muncie.

227 West Michigan Street in Indianapolis.

12520 East 116th Street in Fishers.

The stores that would be taken over by Generative Growth II LLC are:

5802 West U.S. 52 in New Palestine.

1013 Forest Avenue in Marion.

1107 South Shannon in Van Wert, Ohio.

11625 Fox Road in Indianapolis.

3075 East 25th Street in Columbus.

621 North University Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio.

982 North Market in Troy, Ohio.

1711 North Walnut in Hartford City.

223 Aukerman in Eaton, Ohio.

1515 South State Road 37 in Elwood.

899 East Jefferson in Tipton.

3015 West U.S. 36 in Pendleton.

320 North New Jersey Street in Indianapolis.

501 National Road West in Richmond.

736 West Main Street in Greensburg.