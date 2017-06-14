Butler to introduce LaVall Jordan as new head coach

Milwaukee head coach LaVall Jordan watches a game against Northern Kentucky on March 7, 2017, during the Horizon League tournament championship game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler Bulldogs are set to introduce a new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

LaVall Jordan is being introduced as coach on Wednesday afternoon.

He had previously been announced as the coach on Monday.

Jordan succeeds Chris Holtmann as coach after Holtmann left to join Ohio State.

You can watch Jordan’s introduction on WISHTV.com at 3 p.m.

