CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking a man wanted in connection with a fraud case in April.

They said 32-year-old Thomas Hankins is a 6 foot 1 inch man who weighs 190-200 pounds.

They believe he may be residing in Greenwood or possibly in the southside of Indianapolis.

Carmel police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.