Child seduction charges against Oak Hill High School teacher dropped

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County judge on Wednesday dismissed a child seduction charge against a teacher at Oak Hill High School, according to court records.

Mitchel Hueston, who was 33 when charged in January, was alleged to have inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl during the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors decided after further review of the evidence and the results of a polygraph test that they could not successfully try the case, The Chronicle-Tribune reported.

School officials informed the Grant County Sheriff’s Office of the allegations in January, which led to a four-week investigation before Hueston’s arrest.

Upon his arrest, Hueston had been placed on paid administrative leave by the school. His current status was not immediately available. Oak Hill High School is in Converse, about 35 miles north of Indianapolis.