Congressman Steve Scalise shot at VA baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY/WISH) — A Louisiana representative was reportedly shot at a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, including Steve Scalise.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It’s not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a “multiple shooting.”

Todd Young tweeted about the incident.

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama said that two law enforcement officers were hit in the shooting.

The suspect is said to be in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Scalise’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, as it is reported he suffered a wound to the hip.

Senator Joe Donnelly is on the same congressional baseball roster on the democratic side, according to their website.

President Donald Trump released a statement on the shooting: