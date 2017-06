ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WISH) – A man accused of traveling the country and robbing dollar stores is now in custody.

Local law enforcement officials say David Hunter, 53, of Enfield, Conn., was arrested in Indiana.

He was captured in Lawrenceburg Tuesday night.

Hunter was called the “Grandpa Bandit” because of his mature appearance in surveillance photos.

He had been listed as part of the F.B.I.’s Most Wanted list.