IMPD seeking man after attempting to pass stolen check

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help in capturing a man who failed to show up for his pre-trial hearing.

The hearing was after authorities arrested Timothy Webb for attempting to pass a stolen check on February 2.

Webb then failed to show up for the hearing, causing a warrant for his arrest to be issued.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You will be eligible for a $1000 award if you provide information that leads to an arrest.