Indiana Blood Center honors fallen officers on World Blood Donor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — World Blood Donor Day is Wednesday, June 14.

In Indianapolis, the day is dedicated to police and fire personnel.

If you’ve never donated blood before, the process takes about an hour on average. You’ll complete a questionnaire and then a finger-prick blood test to make sure you’re healthy enough to give blood. If you are, the actual donation will begin and that takes about 10 to 20 minutes.

Even if you can’t give blood today or it’s just not your thing, you can mark the occasion by calling a phone bank just to say thank you to our city’s finest. Police and firefighters will be volunteering at the phone bank taking your calls. You can also set up an appointment to donate at that time. The phone number to use is 317-916-5150.

The Indiana Blood Center is open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The phone bank begins at 7 a.m. and will continue until about 12:30 p.m. Then at 10 a.m. there will be a police motorcycle escort of mobile blood donation vehicles to the circle and donations there start at 11 a.m.

There will be free Papa John’s pizza and some special guests including police and fire personnel and the Colts cheerleaders and Blue.