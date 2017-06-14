Johnson County cleans up after Tuesday storms

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Some Johnson County residents spent Wednesday cleaning up after storms made a brief stop in the area a day earlier.

They left a trail of damage in White River Township. One house in the Center Grove school district has about $300,000 damage after lightning struck it. Other homes had roof damage. Another homeowner lost a barn. Many lost their sense of security.

Eric Funkhouser, a division chief with Bargersville Community Fire Department, said, “It was a tiny storm on the radar. It didn’t even look like anything that would’ve done that kind of damage. But it packed a lot of punch.”

He added, “I started noticing big tree branches falling in the field that I was sitting at — so within two, three minutes after that, we got our first call, which was for a tree into a house on Whiteland Road.”

All along Whiteland Road, tree limbs were spread across yards.

No one was injured in the storm, but two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries that were not life-threatening.